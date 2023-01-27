Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
959theriver.com
One of the BEST Cities to Raise a Family is Right Here
Hi, this is Leslie Harris, and finding the right community was important to my husband and I when we we starting our family. Now, we’re looking at helping our kids find a place to set down their own roots, and now Scholaroo has done some work to help all of us.
Illinois Movie Theatre 2nd Theatre in U.S. History to Have Sound
A historic movie theatre in Illinois is known as being the second movie thread in the country to have had movies with sound, and it's still open today. The Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Illinois opened on Christmas Day 1928 and was the second there of its time to offer sounds with movies. Still open today, the theatre has been through a few remodeling projects which included adding another screen to its theater. The one really cool thing that this there offers is that before every movie guests can listen to a Wurlitzer organ on Friday evenings.
wjol.com
Smithsonian ‘Journey Stories’ Exhibition travels to Isle a la Cache Museum
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host the ‘Journey Stories’ Exhibition from Feb. 1 through April 30. The exhibit, which explores how movement has shaped the nation, is from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. (Photo courtesy of the Church Archives, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.)
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Photo Detective: What is it now?
How did you do, Photo Detectives? Frank Reed’s Tydol Station was located on what was then U.S. 14 and was the first station that drivers encountered after crossing Route 47 […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
Fred Rodgers, beloved advocate and Aurora's first youth director, dies at 77
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora is saying goodbye to a beloved advocate for young people. Fred Rodgers was Aurora's first youth director and served in that role for nearly 25 years. He died early Saturday morning. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said Rodgers built and award-winning, nationally recognized youth department that impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children. Irvin issued the following statement regarding Rodgers' death: It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Mr. Fred Rodgers. A fierce champion and advocate for youth, he passed away early Saturday morning. The City of Aurora's...
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
$10 Million Illinois Mansion Has 9.3 of the Coolest Bathrooms Ever
This Naperville home has a total of 21,000 square feet of living space and a large amount of it is just the home's impressive bathrooms. Forget a house with seven bathrooms, give me the master bath in this $10 million Naperville mansion, and I'd be set. You would be too if you had a shower big enough to wash your car. I can basically remodel about one-third of my home into the master bathroom of this home.
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Church vandalized in Ukrainian Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A church in Ukrainian Village was vandalized. Sunday night, windows were boarded up at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral.Overnight, Father Alexander Koranda confirmed he is the one who found the damage along with the rocks thrown inside. The church has filed a police report and Chicago police are now looking for the person who did it.
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
Sweetgreen Planning Three New Locations for Chicagoland
The restaurant will be coming to Naperville, Northbrook, and Deer Park
Chicago Public Radio
Some restaurants are still adding surcharges of up to 20% to your bill. Should they?
The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?
In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.
