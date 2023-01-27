CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO