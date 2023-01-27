Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Passenger killed in Wichita crash during deputy pursuit; driver arrested for alleged murder
Harry Rediker’s car “left the roadway” at Hoover and Taft in Wichita, where it slammed into the pole, fatally injuring his passenger, 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon of Wellington, the release says.
KWCH.com
Man arrested in deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died following a chase and crash on east Kellogg on Saturday as 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon, from Wellington,. The sheriff’s office said around 5:22 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra for traffic infractions on...
KWCH.com
Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle near Clearwater ends with rollover crash, driver in custody
Law enforcement agencies, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, are at the scene of a crash in Clearwater that happened Monday afternoon.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
WIBW
One hospitalized after WPD patrol vehicle, sedan collide in intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after a Wichita Police patrol vehicle and a sedan collided in an intersection over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. 13th St. and Mosley in central Wichita with reports of a crash that involved a patrol vehicle.
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
kfdi.com
Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kellogg car crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a car crash that killed a 22-year-old female from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a crash near Kellogg and Washington at approximately 7:40 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers located a black Honda Accord on Washington Street with the victim inside the car unconscious and not breathing.
KAKE TV
Shooting critically injures 57-year-old woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that critically injured a Wichita woman. At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of S. George Washington Blvd. When they got to the scene, they located the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Prisoner battery case against Wichita cop dismissed over witness issue, DA says
Wichita Police Officer Andrew Barnett was accused in the case of slapping a handcuffed prisoner strapped into the back seat of a patrol car in May 2021.
classiccountry1070.com
Woman Charged in October Crash that Injured 7 Says She Was Attempting Suicide
A woman allegedly responsible for last fall’s multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita says she was trying to kill herself. On October 23rd, 27-year-old Paloma Bella Adame was traveling at speeds near 120 mph in her subcompact SUV when it crashed near Kellogg and 143rd, injuring 7 people. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
dallasexpress.com
Man Fatally Shot by Dog
A Kansas man died on Saturday morning when he was shot by his dog on the way to a hunting trip. Joseph Austin Smith, a 30-year-old Wichita resident, was going on a hunting trip when he was fatally shot in his car. His dog accidentally discharged the gun while it sat loaded in the back seat of Smith’s pickup truck.
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
WPD: Bystanders injured in Old town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people were injured following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday. Wichita police said around 12:55 a.m., officers were patrolling the Old Town area when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live. Officers arrived and were met by “a large crowd exiting the business.” […]
KWCH.com
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
NEAR CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash near Clearwater that started as a vehicle pursuit. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash is located at S. 119th St. W. and W. 111th St. S., southeast of Clearwater. Shots were fired during the incident...
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Comments / 2