Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation

BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation.

No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who identified herself as a manager at the hotel told News Center 7.

Fire crews from Beavercreek were dispatched to the Extended Stay Dayton-WPAFB, 3845 Germany Lane, in Beavercreek, sometime after 7:30 p.m. Crews from Fairborn and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were dispatched as well for mutual aid.

Crews were dispatched on the report of heavy smoke on the third floor of the three-floor hotel, according to Beavercreek police and fire radio dispatch communications.

That report was upgraded minutes later to report heavy flames on the hotel’s third floor.

