Beavercreek, OH

Fire at extended stay hotel in Beavercreek triggers evacuation

 4 days ago
BEAVERCREEK — A fire at the Suburban Studios extended stay hotel in Beavercreek on Thursday night, which triggered an evacuation, is under investigation.

>> Family of severely injured girl raising funds for support dog

No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, a person who identified herself as a manager at the hotel told News Center 7.

Fire crews from Beavercreek were dispatched to the Extended Stay Dayton-WPAFB, 3845 Germany Lane, in Beavercreek, sometime after 7:30 p.m. Crews from Fairborn and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were dispatched as well for mutual aid.

Crews were dispatched on the report of heavy smoke on the third floor of the three-floor hotel, according to Beavercreek police and fire radio dispatch communications.

That report was upgraded minutes later to report heavy flames on the hotel’s third floor.

We’re working to learn more. We will update this developing report as we learn more.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

