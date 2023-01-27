ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

tourcounsel.com

Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia

Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
WSAV News 3

Local nonprofit works to support homeless women

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need. Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time. She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once […]
wtoc.com

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
WJCL

Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
wtoc.com

$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
WSAV News 3

Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
atlantatribune.com

Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:

My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Grice Connect

Amy Grant to perform at Lucas Theatre

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Christian music artist Amy Grant will be performing live at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah, Georgia. Doors will open at 7pm, and the show will begin at 8pm. The show is presented by Six String Southern, and tickets are on sale now. About Amy Grant.
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

