tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
Local nonprofit works to support homeless women
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need. Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time. She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once […]
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
WJCL
Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
wtoc.com
$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline
Alex Murdaugh’s comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial. In cross examining one of the detectives who interviewed Murdaugh,...
Amy Grant to perform at Lucas Theatre
On Saturday, June 24, 2023, Christian music artist Amy Grant will be performing live at the Lucas Theatre in Savannah, Georgia. Doors will open at 7pm, and the show will begin at 8pm. The show is presented by Six String Southern, and tickets are on sale now. About Amy Grant.
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
WJCL
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
