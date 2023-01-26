Master of (martial) arts

Some fun facts about Lynn resident Lavell Wesley: he’s a vegetarian, has watched martial arts movies since he was a kid, and, oh, by the way, he’s a world champion in kickboxing and muay thai.

This past fall, the 32-year-old Wesley represented Team USA in the World Karate and Kickboxing Association 2022 World Championships, and returned home from Prestatyn, Wales with not one, but two championships.

When your coach, Marc Meltzer, describes you as “uncommonly fast,” chances are you’re tough to beat. Wesley defeated a fighter from New Zealand in kickboxing, and another from Australia in muay thai.

“I just controlled the ring,” Wesley said. “[I tried to] use my shots when needed and be evasive.”

When juggling nerves and excitement, Wesley said the emotions were all there “until you get in the ring.”

“Don’t overthink it, enjoy the moment,” Wesley said. “One day, I’ll be old and this won’t be here anymore.”

Meltzer admired Wesley’s sight, instincts, and ability to stay unfazed during the competition.

“People are generally constrained by maybe nerves [and] hesitancy,” Meltzer said. “They see things, but they don’t believe in themselves.”

Wesley, who went to Revere High School, knew by his teenage years that martial arts would become his life.

“I was too poor to afford classes, but once I turned 23, I could actually start taking them,” Wesley said.

Fast forward to that first class, and the world champion was beyond nervous.

“I signed up in March and I was scared,” Wesley said. “I didn’t end up going until April.”

At age 30, he moved to Lynn and began training at North Shore Muay Thai Academy, and it was on Linden St. where he met his current coach Meltzer.

“It’s hard to find somebody who not only knows what they’re teaching, but also gives you enough freedom to be yourself,” Lavell said.

According to Meltzer, Wesley immediately “started to bring my guys up.”

“It took a little adjusting for the guys that are here,” Meltzer said. “Lavell can be a really intense guy.”

Wesley, now referred to as “the current champ of the gym,” has a 9-1 record since joining.

“He really does try, and he makes some of the abstract ideas that I have work very well,” Meltzer said. “It creates a really nice dynamic between us.”

When he’s not at the gym, he spends time biking, running, and lifting weights. As for some of his go-to foods, he said fish, oatmeal, eggs, and shakes were high on the list.

That said, he’s not perfect.

“He also has his challenges – mainly ice cream,” Meltzer said.

When asked what motivates him, Wesley said he wants to accomplish individual goals, as well as inspire the next generation.

“Even the little kids who are training to become fighters – I want to help the next people get further than I did,” Wesley said.

Despite all of the accomplishments, he’s never satisfied and said his professional aspirations have always been there.

“We’re going to be going pro soon,” Meltzer said.

Wesley said he’s exactly where he needs to be, and looks forward to the future of his career.

“I’m going back this summer to fight for another two world titles,” Wesley said. “This year, we’re going to Indonesia and, hopefully, I can come back with a few more titles.”

The post Master of (martial) arts appeared first on Itemlive .