Tigers punch their ticket to the playoffs

When you defeat Pioneer Charter 87-46, up your record to 10-2, and clinch a playoff spot all on the same night, chances are – it was a good one. Tech’s Ederick Gonzalez played strong with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while the freshman backcourt of Giovanni Jean (18 points, five rebounds, five steals) and Andy Batista (12 points, eight assists) dominated once again.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Medford 62, Classical 50

The Lynn Classical Rams went on the road Thursday, but returned home with a 62-50 loss at the hands of Medford. The halftime score was tied at 26, but the Mustangs rode away. Despite the final score, freshman guard Marvin Avery Jr. had 20 points, while Travis Sanchez scored 13 points in his varsity debut after being called up from the freshman team. Classical returns to the road Tuesday against Everett.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

English 61, Revere 35

English head coach Travonne Berry-Rogers said Thursday was a “great defensive win on the road” as the Bulldogs advanced to 10-4. With the win, English qualified for the Division 1 playoffs. “The journey to 10 was longer than expected, but I’m proud of my team for getting the job done,” Berry-Rogers said. Matty Laurino (16 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals), Jari Perez (13 points, four rebounds), and Jaeleigh Perry (12 points, five rebounds) all submitted strong performances.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Marblehead 99, Swampscott 66

Marblehead, once again, swam to victory this season. On Thursday, the Magicians knocked off the Big Blue of Swampscott 99-66 in enemy territory. Marblehead, which remained undefeated in the dual-meet season, competes in its conference meet this Saturday.

Boston Latin Academy 92, St. Mary’s 67

In a tough loss on the road, the Spartans fell short against Boston Latin Academy. Despite the loss, coach Michele Brewster said there were “a lot of impressive times by all swimmers.” Isabella Morillo (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) impressed, and St. Mary’s got personal bests from Michael Kallelis, Giada Caruso, and Sophia O’Brien in the 500 freestyle.

WRESTLING

Marblehead-Swampscott 42, Lynnfield-North Reading 38

Marblehead-Swampscott went on the road against a tough team in Lynnfield-North Reading, and escaped with a 42-38 win. The Black and Blue got some big wins via pin, as freshman Liam O’Brien (bumping up from 106 to 113) and senior Drew Roddie (120) each impressed. Ethan Downey and David Poirier of Lynnfield-North Reading were also honored on Senior Night prior to the match.

The post Tigers punch their ticket to the playoffs appeared first on Itemlive .