Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
foxillinois.com
Danville Area Community College receive over $300,000 for pre-apprenticeship program
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Danville Area Community College is set to receive $302,000 in funding for pre-apprenticeship programs in the trades. A total of $13 million awarded to 29 organizations will help support pre-apprenticeship training programs across the state. This funding will increase the talent pool of candidates from all backgrounds.
foxillinois.com
Poverty simulator to educate community on families' struggles
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The School Of Social Work (SSW) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign hosted a poverty simulator in light of Martin Luther King Jr. who also served as a community advocate. Here people walked in the shoes of impoverished families and learned how they too...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about an assault at Kam's
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an assault. We're told on September 4, at approximately 1:15 a.m., an unknown male asked the victim to follow him to another area inside Kam’s bar, located at 100 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
foxillinois.com
Ag in an Instant: U.S., Mexico trade discussions amid GMO corn ban plan
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week was a busy week in AG as we saw the markets rally multiple times Monday through Friday. March corn prices were up 6.5 cents while March soybean prices were up 3 cents ending January 27. The leader this week was wheat prices, up 8 to 20 cents, subject to the contract.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Man killed in crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang says a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 760 East and 1700 North just near I-72 around 6:49 am on Friday. The man was identified by the coroner as Mike Williams. Sheriff Vogelzang says Williams was deceased...
foxillinois.com
16-year-old arrested after stealing tractor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday after police said he stole a John Deere Tractor. The Champaign Police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Country Fair Drive near Springfield Avenue. Police say as officers arrived, they located...
Comments / 0