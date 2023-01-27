Read full article on original website
misi
4d ago
idky they gotta break in when there are scanners to get your cars keyfob signal, that's how all the dodges are disappearing
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
fox56news.com
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with...
WTVQ
Man injured in Saturday morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Stanton Way around 6:42 a.m. for a shooting. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Paris police arrest man after multi-county pursuit with stolen deputy’s vehicle
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has arrested a man who stole a deputy’s vehicle in Bourbon County early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:00 AM, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. A Bourbon County Deputy arrived to assist at the traffic stop after police began investigating the individuals. 51-year-old Mark Shannon was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
fox56news.com
Texas woman indicted in conspiracy to steal $4 million from the city of Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Texas woman has been indicted after allegedly stealing millions of dollars in federal funds from the city of Lexington. According to the federal indictment, 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, conspired with others to engage in business email scams. The conspirators impersonated vendors in email communications with targeted entities and requested wire payments to a new bank account. One was opened in the name of Gretson Company LLC, a company established in Texas by managing member K.N., whose identity had been stolen.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington installing 75 new Flock safety cameras, 100 total by end of year
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The safety of citizens in Lexington and Fayette County continues to be a top priortiy for Mayor Linda Gorton as January comes to a close. This year additional resources are being implemented to help the city’s police department solve crimes. Throughout the year, 75 additional Flock safety automatic license plate reading cameras will be installed throughout various parts of the city and county.
WTVQ
Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
fox56news.com
Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming ice storm
Kentucky road crews are beginning to prepare roads for the coming ice storm. Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming …. Kentucky road crews are beginning to prepare roads for the coming ice storm. Former Miss Kentucky dies. Former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick, died Monday. Body found...
WKYT 27
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident....
Comments / 7