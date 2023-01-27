A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO