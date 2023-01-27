Read full article on original website
Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein and Jeremy Harrell feature Jackson State Tigers Jackson State Women’s Basketball on this week’s Coach’s Clipboard: JSU Women’s Basketball Height Advantage
Coach Linda Dear Reaches 600th Career Win!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson Academy Coach Linda Dear celebrated reaching her 600th Career Win surrounded by fans and family!. In Coach Dear’s words:
Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet
Jackson State is hosting a Meet and Greet during signing day as it looks to reload under T.C. Taylor. The post Jackson State to hold signing day event, meet and greet appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 win over Hazlehurst
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-43 on Friday in their pink out game against Hazlehurst. Jaliyah Pree led the Lady Tigers with 29 points and Tre’Kayla O’Quinn put up 12 points. S. Clark and D.Banks both scored two points and while Clark and India both hit a free throw.
Jackson State reportedly hires new offensive coordinator
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University appears to have hired its new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach and former JSU football player, T.C. Taylor. The new haul of coaching hires has been kept quiet by Coach Taylor and the university, unlike the recruiting trail with his trademark “Stand By” tweets alerting Tigers fans of high school recruits or transfers committing to #PlayforTC.
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
$9 million in grants awarded to Mississippi student success programs
The Office of Postsecondary Education at the United States Department of Education recently awarded the Jackson State University Student Success unit more than $9 million in grants for six new programs and one continuing program to serve low-income first-generation middle school, high school and college students. The programs align with the university’s strategic plan to increase the number of students completing secondary, postsecondary and post-baccalaureate degrees.
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
