A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at FentonJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says
According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.
hstoday.us
Prison for Raleigh Man Who Assaulted TSA Officer
A Raleigh man, Adonis Fabian Zorrilla, was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, three years supervised release, and $4,103.35 in restitution for assaulting a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Airport. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Zorrilla, 27, and a traveling...
cbs17
Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
WRAL
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
WRAL
Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale
Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
Mothers subject to wrongful Raleigh PD raid want apology, police reforms
Two Raleigh mothers are suing the City of Raleigh over a wrongful invasion of their homes by Raleigh police tactical teams, saying their lives and those of their children have been "interrupted."
jocoreport.com
Man Steals From Walmart By Faking Dog Food Return, Report Says
GARNER – A 32 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly tried to return a bag of dog food for a refund at Walmart, even though he never paid for it. Johnston County deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Burgess of Rosie Lane, Dunn on January 26th around 1:30pm after responding to Walmart at 5141 NC Highway 42 West, Garner in the Cleveland community.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
'It's been traumatizing': Families seek justice, claim Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers held a briefing Monday to discuss claims that Raleigh police wrongfully invaded the private duplex homes of Yolanda Irving, Kenya Walton and their children in May 2020. Irving and Walton were among the speakers Monday outside the...
Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid
Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
WRAL
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional
HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina, sheriff says
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Aberdeen man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl: police
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop, according to Southern Pines police.
State suspends Auditor Wood’s vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor’s vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state’s motor fleet management director notified...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US
The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
cbs17
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
