Prison for Raleigh Man Who Assaulted TSA Officer

A Raleigh man, Adonis Fabian Zorrilla, was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, three years supervised release, and $4,103.35 in restitution for assaulting a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Airport. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Zorrilla, 27, and a traveling...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at Fayetteville smoke shop, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN)- The Fayetteville Police Department reports they served search warrants at two smoke shops in relation to an out-of-state synthetic cannabinoid investigation. Police said they found synthetic marijuana, falsely labeled CBD products and millions in cash. On Thursday, the department said detectives and patrol officers participated in a joint...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane

Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Steals From Walmart By Faking Dog Food Return, Report Says

GARNER – A 32 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly tried to return a bag of dog food for a refund at Walmart, even though he never paid for it. Johnston County deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Burgess of Rosie Lane, Dunn on January 26th around 1:30pm after responding to Walmart at 5141 NC Highway 42 West, Garner in the Cleveland community.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid

Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US

The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
RALEIGH, NC
