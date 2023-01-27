After temporarily closing for renovations six months ago, the Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant in North Naples reopens today at 5825 Airport-Pulling Road in the Promenade at Naples Centre just south of Naples Boulevard. The renovations are designed to increase the restaurant’s capacity to better serve a higher volume of customers, especially those using the drive-thru. Because nearly 80% of the chain’s business comes through its drive-thru, Chick-fil-A Naples Center was the latest to remodel with an expanded drive-thru and kitchen. The interior of the freestanding restaurant was gutted and rebuilt and its exterior was enhanced with a double drive-thru and a new 54-foot face-to-face canopy to provide shelter for customers and employees during peak hours. The busy location temporarily closed July 28 for the remodeling project and originally was expected to reopen last October.

NAPLES, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO