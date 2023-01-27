ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

NJIT hosts New Hampshire following Daniels’ 22-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the NJIT Highlanders after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 69-65 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Highlanders are 4-5 in home games. NJIT ranks...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy