Surprise, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler. A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads. Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend late last year in Chandler. Chandler Police say officers on Dec. 3 responded to reports of a person not breathing in the area of Dobson and Warner Roads. Once at the scene, police found a 23-year-old woman who was dead. She was not identified.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy hospitalized, lockdowns lifted after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- School lockdowns have lifted, and a teen boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. Police arrived and found a teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shot, killed by police in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear that left a suspect dead and a man critically injured. Goodyear Police say the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Centerra and Estrella Parkway. When police...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man filling up gas shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An attempted armed robbery turned deadly after police say a customer filling up his car at a central Phoenix gas station shot and killed a man trying to rob him. On Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting at a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house

One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening. Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group. One of the suspects was shot...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home

PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
GOODYEAR, AZ

