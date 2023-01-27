Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman
CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler. A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads. Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend late last year in Chandler. Chandler Police say officers on Dec. 3 responded to reports of a person not breathing in the area of Dobson and Warner Roads. Once at the scene, police found a 23-year-old woman who was dead. She was not identified.
AZFamily
Teen boy hospitalized, lockdowns lifted after shooting at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- School lockdowns have lifted, and a teen boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Ahwatukee on Monday afternoon. Officers say the shooting was reported at a Circle K near 44th Street and Ray Road just before 4 p.m. Police arrived and found a teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect shot, killed by police in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear that left a suspect dead and a man critically injured. Goodyear Police say the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Centerra and Estrella Parkway. When police...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
AZFamily
Man filling up gas shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An attempted armed robbery turned deadly after police say a customer filling up his car at a central Phoenix gas station shot and killed a man trying to rob him. On Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting at a...
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
ABC 15 News
One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house
One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening. Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group. One of the suspects was shot...
Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect
Phoenix police are looking for someone who allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, two suspects sought in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
AZFamily
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
