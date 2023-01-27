ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘It's our personal nightmare’: Family finds toxic mold inside home after living there for years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Imagine paying more than $1,400 in monthly rent for years, only to find black mold growing throughout your home. That is the reality for a family in West Michigan, who said they’re dealing with medical issues as a result. They say the property owner offered them a new place but asked them to stay quiet about the issue. That’s when the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team got involved.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights woman celebrates 100th birthday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday! On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old. It was a weekend-long celebration for the family with dinner, cake and even birthday decorations outside Daisy's Muskegon Heights home. She’s lived in the city for more than 80 years of her life.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
wkzo.com

Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week

Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding

The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
