Kalamazoo tattoo shop recognized for turning domestic violence scars into therapeutic art
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo tattoo shop has been making a name for itself for its focus on inclusivity and its work with domestic violence survivors in the area. Heirloom Arts, located above Sanctuary Yoga, at 1919 Stearns Ave., recently developed a partnership with the YWCA to cover up domestic violence scars, providing victims with free tattoos.
‘It's our personal nightmare’: Family finds toxic mold inside home after living there for years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Imagine paying more than $1,400 in monthly rent for years, only to find black mold growing throughout your home. That is the reality for a family in West Michigan, who said they’re dealing with medical issues as a result. They say the property owner offered them a new place but asked them to stay quiet about the issue. That’s when the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team got involved.
What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
WZZM 13
Michigan couple moves to Alaska, starts viral dog bus business
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day. Although, it’s not your typical class of students — in fact, they’re a lot furrier. Behind it all is a...
Michigan woman admits to dumping newborn kittens at car wash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of dumping newborn kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge in court Monday. Donna Jean Puisis, 75, had been charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan doctor who led 'shots for pills' opioid scheme gets 16.5 years in prison
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after authorities say he led an opioid scheme that provided drugs to patients in exchange for medically unnecessary injections. Francisco Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
Educator recognized as Teacher of the Week after 40 years in the same classroom
BELDING, Mich. — Dan Scholtens is a West Michigan educator who’s been connecting with students for the last four decades, and he’s been doing that in the same classroom all these years. That’s just part of the reason he’s been selected as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Teacher of the Week.
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
Muskegon Heights woman celebrates 100th birthday
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman is celebrating an incredible milestone on Monday! On this day, Daisy Jones turns 100 years old. It was a weekend-long celebration for the family with dinner, cake and even birthday decorations outside Daisy's Muskegon Heights home. She’s lived in the city for more than 80 years of her life.
wkzo.com
Extra COVID-19 emergency food assistance payments to end after February
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Families receiving extra assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of COVID-19 need to prepare for the end of this February. Due to recent federal legislation, February will be the last month that people in Michigan and other states receive the extra...
WWMTCw
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
lansingcitypulse.com
Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding
The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
Comments / 0