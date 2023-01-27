Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
NebraskaTV
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte High speech team earn 21 medals in Grand Island
The North Platte High School speech team earned 21 medals and the novice team finished second overall in the novice division at the second Central Nebraska Forensics League tournament in Grand Island. The Novice Duet team of Rebecca Keneipp and Juliana Jewell won medals for the first time at this...
doniphanherald.com
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire
Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
foxnebraska.com
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Arapahoe basketball sweeps Maxwell
MAXWELL — Campbell Schutz led all players with 15 points as the Arapahoe boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 55-44 on Monday in Maxwell. Ty Robinson led Maxwell with 11 points, while Trevor Cohn scored nine. Taylor Cheek added eight and Easton Jones scored six. William Shaw scored 11 for...
