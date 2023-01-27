Read full article on original website
Ivanisevic Reflects On Djokovic & Nadal's Battle For Grand Slam History
Croatian reveals the Djokovic stroke that has impressed him most in 2023. Goran Ivanisevic was thrilled to watch his charge, Novak Djokovic, make more history Sunday at the Australian Open. The Serbian claimed a record-extending 10th title at the season’s first major. But it also marked the 35-year-old’s 22nd...
Brain Game: Djokovic Dominates In His Domain To Dismiss Tsitsipas
The baseline is his domain. Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for a record tenth time on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The baseline is where he repeatedly took control over the fortnight in Melbourne, and Tsitsipas was simply the last man standing at the back of the court to be knocked over.
Social Media Reaction: Kyrgios: 'We Created A Monster'
Novak Djokovic earned a historic win on Sunday at the Australian Open, where he claimed a record-extending 10th title and tied Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam trophies. From Nick Kyrgios to Billie Jean King, stars quickly took to social media to congratulate the champion on his victory at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic: 'I Don't Have Intentions To Stop Here'
Serbian defeated Tsitsipas to clinch record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic made history once again Sunday when he clinched a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The Serbian produced a ruthless display to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas, rising to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time since June with his victory.
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
RF In Your Area? Federer Meets K-Pop Stars Blackpink At Paris Fashion Week
Recently retired Swiss also took to the ski slopes for first time in 15 years. He may have stepped on court as an ATP Tour competitor for the final time, but Roger Federer is finding plenty to keep himself busy in retirement. Last week, the Swiss great attended Paris Fashion...
‘Grateful’ Djokovic Poses With Trophy For Australian Open Champion Photoshoot
Serbian returned to World No. 1 with record-equalling 22nd major title. After the ecstasy and emotion of Novak Djokovic’s record-extending 10th Australian Open triumph on Sunday, celebrations of the Serbian’s historic achievements rolled over to Monday morning in Melbourne. Djokovic lifted his 22nd Grand Slam crown to tie...
