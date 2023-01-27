ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Healthy tips to keep your relationship strong

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong. To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.
How can you limit the Valentine’s Day controversy within your relationship?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away. The day of love isn't without controversy. There are a variety of reasons for the controversy behind Valentine's Day. One argument is that love should be celebrated every day, not on a specific day. You should make your partner feel special and loved daily, not only for special occasions.
