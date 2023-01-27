Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Bull riding death: What happened at Rafter K Rodeo?
A child died Saturday after a competition at Rafter K. Rodeo in King, NC. It’s raised many questions about the dangers of the sport.
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
Both directions of NC-109 near Hannerville Rd closed due to crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Watch out for this on your commute home from the office. A car crash has caused a road closure in both directions on NC-109, in Lexington near Hannervile Rd. The road is expected to be closed until about 9:30 p.m., Monday night, according to North Carolina...
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
wfmynews2.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and two others, including a teen, are in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at the 1200 bock of North Liberty Street around 5 a.m. to find Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound in front of a business that had been rented out for a private party.
wfmynews2.com
Community shows up to support Silver Valley firefighter injured in DUI crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A line was out the door Monday at a local restaurant to help a first responder and Highway 109 crash victim. Brian Reeder was driving his son home from a school dance in Davidson County a couple of weeks ago when troopers say a drunk driver hit them.
wfmynews2.com
Healthy tips to keep your relationship strong
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With February comes love. Love can be overwhelming and exciting. If you're in a new relationship, we have tips to help you keep it strong. To maintain a connection, then you have to keep the fire lit. This means that you should keep your relationship from going stale. Spontaneity is key is keeping your connection strong. Be unexpected. Call, text, Facetime, spend time together, and send flirty texts and messages. Be a little spicy. And have fun.
wfmynews2.com
Know the signs of heart disease to keep yours healthy: 2 Your Well-Being
GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is American Heart Month. It may be a few days away, but it's never too early to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, with someone dying every other minute. Often times women will have different symptoms compared to...
wfmynews2.com
How can you limit the Valentine’s Day controversy within your relationship?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away. The day of love isn't without controversy. There are a variety of reasons for the controversy behind Valentine's Day. One argument is that love should be celebrated every day, not on a specific day. You should make your partner feel special and loved daily, not only for special occasions.
Comments / 0