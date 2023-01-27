ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Police arrest 2 adults, 3 juveniles in shooting at Henderson home

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested five people, including three juveniles, after a “targeted incident” at a luxury home that left one person hospitalized.

Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, are facing the following charges:

  • Attempted murder with a deadly weapon
  • Battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm
  • Robbery with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon
  • Home invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBfWo_0kSs5ar100
Raven Queen (left) and Derrick Roberts (right) mugshot (Credit: Henderson Police Department/KLAS)

Three juveniles were each charged with the same charges, according to Henderson police.

Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court near Stephanie Street and Cielo Abierto Way.

Police said that two people forced their way into the victim’s residence. When the victims confronted the suspects, gunfire was exchanged resulting in one of the residents being shot. The resident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edgar M Vasquez
4d ago

they'll give them community service as always, with all this bunch of this incompetent people we have in office

Fox5 KVVU

Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police search for 22-year-old missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metro police said Denise Garcia-Garcia was last seen at 3:50 p.m. near the 2400 block of East Bonanza (near Eastern Ave.) on Jan. 30. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

