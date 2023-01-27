ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

LA Chinese Consulate helping family of Monterey Park shooting victims as some work to get to US

By Anabel Munoz
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0854BX_0kSs5Sk500

A dance studio that provided so much joy for the people of Monterey Park has transformed into a memorial filled with love and compassion after tragedy struck its members following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Friends, family members and supporters from all over Southern California continue to stop by the Star Dance Studio on Garvey Avenue to pay their respects.

On Saturday, Shi Yuanqiang, the acting consul of Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, along with members of his office, visited the dance studio and offered their condolences, placing small bouquets of white chrysanthemums at the growing memorial outside the building.

"We express our condolences to the family members of the deceased," he said.

Yuanqiang told Eyewitness News his office is in close contact with some of the victims' families, offering support.

He said the daughter of one of the victims is currently in China and is applying for a travel Visa to visit Monterey Park.

Meanwhile, people with heavy and tender hearts are bringing what they can to do the memorial, including flowers, art, or simply their quiet presence.

Charlie Wong told ABC7 he has friends that regularly come to the studio to dance. He said he's made several visits as well. He said he's praying for the victims and said he simply just wants to pay his respects.

Chris Mei and his wife, Sharon, drove from Riverside to visit the memorial.

Sharon said her parents live in Monterey Park. Among the different messages written in chalk on the studio's parking lot is their daughter's artwork showing a sun above a rainbow in between two hearts.

"We see the news ... we feel so sad," said Chris Mei.

During an evening news conference Wednesday , Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna provided new details on the shooting's investigation. He began by showing new photos of the weapons used by 72-year-old Huu Can Tran during the massacre.

Earlier on Wednesday, Monterey Park Police recovered a motorcycle near the scene of the crime that was registered to Tran.

"Homicide investigators determined that the motorcycle was parked there sometime on Saturday, just prior to the mass murder," said Luna.

READ ALSO | Here's what we know about Monterey Park gunman Huu Can Tran

L.A. Sheriff Robert Luna said Monterey Park Police found a motorcycle just one block away from the crime scene that was registered to Huu Can Tran.

Investigators believe it was placed there by the suspect as an alternative getaway vehicle.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to Luna, who said investigators have not been able to establish a connection between Tran and any of the 11 victims.

"The suspect was not married," said Luna in response to reports that Tran may have been targeting his wife. "We have not been able to tie him in, romantically, to any of victims so far."

Luna stressed that information may change. He also said Tran has not visited the dance studio in years, according to witnesses.

"Based on the statements we have, he hasn't been there in five years," said Luna.

According to the department's lead investigator, Tran was of Vietnamese decent.

While many have ties to the Monterey Park community, others have witnessed the grief and tragedy unfold on TV.

"It's so different when you see it in person because you feel for them," said Vicky Neria of Montebello. "You feel that sadness."

One message at the memorial seems to stand out among the others: "May your souls continue to dance in heaven."

Comments / 0

 

