ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, heroin

By Julia Maruca
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lmQd_0kSs5LoE00
A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to distributing and possessing heroin and fentanyl in 2018.

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to distributing and possessing heroin and fentanyl in 2018.

Devontay Montaze Green, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl. Montaze also admitted responsibility for distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death.

According to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, Green was arrested following a car chase in 2018 in which the FBI worked with a third party to identify him.

Green’s sentencing is scheduled for May 18 before before Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti. Green is facing a potential prison term of up to 20 years.

Green remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing.

According to Chung, McCandless police found a person identified in a news release only as “K.K.” dead of a drug overdose in the basement of a home in Allison Park on Oct. 31, 2018. Drug paraphernalia and stamp bags labeled “Hurricane Harvey” and “Burger King” were found near the body.

Using text messages found on K.K.’s phone, the FBI’s Opioid Task Force found texts between K.K. and a third party, in which they discussed buying bundles of a controlled substance from a dealer referred to as “Trey,” later identified as Green.

The next day, the FBI told the third-party to text Green to arrange a buy of the same “Hurricane Harvey” and “Burger King” stamp bags that were recovered at the scene of K.K.’s death. The third party met Green in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood and received the drugs, drug agents watched Green as he got into a silver Lincoln sedan as a passenger. After following Green, police stopped the car. A dashcam video recorded the Lincoln briefly stopped before speeding away and crashing.

Drug agents detained both the driver and Green as they ran from the crash. They found 16 “bricks” of drugs, typically made of 50 packets, most of which bore the “Burger King” stamp, in the car.

FBI chemists confirmed that the “Hurricane Harvey” and “Burger King” bought from Green contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and a toxicologist determined that K.K.’s blood contained a lethal level of both fentanyl and morphine, indicating heroin use.

Police found cell phones in Green’s car that contained text messages matching communications between Green and the third party. Cell site analysis revealed that K.K., the third party and Green were briefly in the same area on the day before K.K.’s body found dead.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Victim carjacked at gunpoint on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are looking for suspects after a reported carjacking on the North Side on Monday. Police were called to Beaver Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a carjacking. The victim told police he was lured to the area of Mannheim Street through a social media post. When he got there, he told police four people threatened him at gunpoint and took his vehicle. One of the suspects hit him in the head before leaving, police said. That vehicle was spotted some 30 minutes later in the Parkford Apartment Complex in South Park Township. Neighbors were awakened by the sights and sounds of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Assault, harassment charges against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno thrown out

A Pittsburgh judge on Monday threw out charges against a former city mayoral candidate who police accused of threatening a man with a shotgun. District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed a simple assault charge against Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, and a harassment charge was withdrawn during the hearing in Downtown Pittsburgh, court officials told the Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
Tribune-Review

1 injured in Wilkinsburg shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting at the Get-Go on Penn Avenue at 3:43 p.m. First responders found a man there suffering multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police said further investigation revealed the shooting...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy