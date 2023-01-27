Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) – White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local...
foxwilmington.com
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from...
foxwilmington.com
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
foxwilmington.com
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
foxwilmington.com
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at...
foxwilmington.com
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old London up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
foxwilmington.com
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
foxwilmington.com
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jaquan Jackson, the man charged with killing Carly Rae Baron in Wilmington in 2020, has been sentenced to at least 256 months in prison after pleading guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge following Baron’s...
