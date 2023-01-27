ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

columbuscountynews.com

ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud

After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jaquan Jackson, the man charged with killing Carly Rae Baron in Wilmington in 2020, has been sentenced to at least 256 months in prison after pleading guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge following Baron’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old London up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two arrested in Cape Carteret on sex-related crimes

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — Two Cape Carteret residents are behind bars Monday morning after a weekend search of their home, part of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile. According to a release from the Cape Carteret Police Department, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 28...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
foxwilmington.com

School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
foxwilmington.com

Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
aarp.org

Home “safe” home: Southport, NC

Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at...
SHALLOTTE, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

