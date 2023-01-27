ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. Snowfall in Henderson at I-11 and Greenway Road. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

