Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
news3lv.com
Early bird snags $1 million jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early bird certainly caught a worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday. A lucky guest was playing the slots inside Caesars Palace at 4 a.m. when they hit a million-dollar jackpot, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark...
news3lv.com
Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
news3lv.com
Boulder City attraction 'Rail Explorers' changes direction, what's coming next
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rail Explorers have pack-up. However, another company from California will continue a similar "rail car" experience here at the museum in its place. Over five years, Rail Explorers became a unique and thrilling activity that drew thousands of tourists and locals to its Boulder City location.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Pop-Up Marriage License Office returns at Harry Reid Airport this Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tying the knot in Las Vegas just got easier for the lovebirds headed into the city this Valentine's Day. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will open a temporary marriage license office for the fifth year at Harry Reid International Airport starting Thursday, February 2, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
news3lv.com
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. Snowfall in Henderson at I-11 and Greenway Road. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in...
news3lv.com
Small businesses in Las Vegas community take part in 'Coasting into 2023' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Small businesses in the Las Vegas community got the chance to showcase all they have to offer at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. It was all part of the "Coasting into 2023" event held on Sunday. The event, hosted by Vegas Events and More, allowed...
news3lv.com
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
news3lv.com
Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
news3lv.com
'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
news3lv.com
Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
news3lv.com
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
Comments / 0