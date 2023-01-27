ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
COACHELLA, CA
St. Joseph Post

Driver who fled from police dies from injuries in Kan. crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a driver fled from police. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
DERBY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy