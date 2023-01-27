ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Firefighters association discusses toxic PFAS in uniforms to raise awareness

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is unveiling a bold initiative to protect firefighters from toxic PFAS or "forever chemicals" at the Caesars Forum Conference Center. Three law firms are helping the organization, and its members get rid of cancer-causing chemicals in their protective...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Opportunity Village to host nonprofit community hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s leading nonprofit organizations are seeking new candidates at its upcoming hiring fair. Work With Purpose is holding its nonprofit community hiring event at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 10 nonprofits are seeking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bringing dental care services to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be coming to Las Vegas this week to offer dental care for children around the valley. Organizers say the Care Mobile will be operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Libraries announce truck name, contest winner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new truck is rolling its way to provide books for the local community. Henderson Libraries announced the name of its new outreach truck, "Leo." "Leo" translates to "I read" in Spanish. Local children gathered at Acelero Learning to celebrate the reveal with a special...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

FAA announces new safeguards to avoid another system failure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new safeguards to prevent another system failure. Earlier this month, the FAA issued the nation's first ground stop since 9-11. The agency said a contractor unintentionally deleted a file in the system used to send safety notices to pilots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mental Health Matters: Getting help with bipolar disorder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mental health resource born in the pandemic is on a mission to help those with what's believed to be an undiagnosed disorder. Marie Mortera has more on a program supporting those who may have bipolar disorder, specifically, children. Check out the video above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

