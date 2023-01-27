Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
news3lv.com
Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
news3lv.com
Firefighters association discusses toxic PFAS in uniforms to raise awareness
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is unveiling a bold initiative to protect firefighters from toxic PFAS or "forever chemicals" at the Caesars Forum Conference Center. Three law firms are helping the organization, and its members get rid of cancer-causing chemicals in their protective...
news3lv.com
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
news3lv.com
Opportunity Village to host nonprofit community hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada’s leading nonprofit organizations are seeking new candidates at its upcoming hiring fair. Work With Purpose is holding its nonprofit community hiring event at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 10 nonprofits are seeking...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Semaj
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at just 2 weeks old, now 12-year-old Semaj is no stranger to the hospital. She is currently treating the chronic condition with pills and the help of an amazing team of nurses that keep her optimistic. Due to her condition,...
news3lv.com
'Sock Out Poverty' non-profit hosts 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three-hundred local families in need are a little warmer tonight. 19-year-old Houstonian Princess Jackson brought her non-profit organization "Sock Out Poverty" to the Salvation Army in North Las Vegas for the 9th annual Winter Sock Campaign. Jackson is an actress who noticed that many of...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' and impact on nearby businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some shops see a drop in business while others stay steady during "Dropicana" when the Nevada Department of Transportation closed the Tropicana bridge for more than a week and I-15 for three days. Jacob Jacobi, owner of Jacobi's Men's Fashion, said it was dead for...
news3lv.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bringing dental care services to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be coming to Las Vegas this week to offer dental care for children around the valley. Organizers say the Care Mobile will be operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Henderson Libraries announce truck name, contest winner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new truck is rolling its way to provide books for the local community. Henderson Libraries announced the name of its new outreach truck, "Leo." "Leo" translates to "I read" in Spanish. Local children gathered at Acelero Learning to celebrate the reveal with a special...
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
news3lv.com
FAA announces new safeguards to avoid another system failure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new safeguards to prevent another system failure. Earlier this month, the FAA issued the nation's first ground stop since 9-11. The agency said a contractor unintentionally deleted a file in the system used to send safety notices to pilots...
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: Getting help with bipolar disorder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mental health resource born in the pandemic is on a mission to help those with what's believed to be an undiagnosed disorder. Marie Mortera has more on a program supporting those who may have bipolar disorder, specifically, children. Check out the video above.
news3lv.com
Small businesses in Las Vegas community take part in 'Coasting into 2023' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Small businesses in the Las Vegas community got the chance to showcase all they have to offer at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. It was all part of the "Coasting into 2023" event held on Sunday. The event, hosted by Vegas Events and More, allowed...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
news3lv.com
'Laps for Charity' fundraising event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts got the opportunity to drive their vehicles at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The annual "Laps for Charity" fundraising event benefits the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Money raised during Sunday's event will go to local kids in...
news3lv.com
Southern Hills Hospital celebrates therapy dog's retirement after years of service
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A therapy dog at Southern Hills Hospital gets the proper send-off to his retirement. On Monday, Benny, who will be 14 in March, has been volunteering at the hospital for nearly a decade. He is known as the "hugging dog" and helps stroke patients and...
Comments / 0