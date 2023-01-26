Read full article on original website
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
Reason Rey Mysterio Never Competed in Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Despite being scheduled for the match, Rey Mysterio never made it to Saturday's Royal Rumble with Dominik appearing with Rey's mask and ripping it up, implying that he (and the rest of Judgment Day) beat him up backstage, preventing him from being able to wrestle. -- In actuality, according...
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About
Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
Various News: Full Royal Rumble Highlights, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Following Saturday evening's epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San, Antonio Texas, the full highlights from the annual show have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, footage of the latest edition of RJ City's...
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
AEW Dark Night Session Taping Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL. (Spoilers)
All Elite Wrestling held a round of television tapings at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. The following matches were taped during the night session taping for future episodes of AEW Dark. * The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi...
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Feels Is The Most Important Thing In The Pro Wrestling Business
What is the most important thing in the pro wrestling business?. If you ask "The Ocho," it is story-telling. The Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star...
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
Arn Anderson On The Difference Between Taking Bumps And Selling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if you sell everything the way it should be then the pro wrestling business will be easy to follow.
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
News On Until When Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Are Signed With The WWE
Fightful Select reports that former IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) of The O.C. have signed a five-year deal with WWE that will see them remain in the company until 2027. The Good Brothers have competed in promotions all around...
Eric Bischoff Talks Buff Bagwell’s Success Early On In His WCW Career
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as the success Buff Bagwell had early on in his WCW career. Eric Bischoff said:. “You know and you think back I don’t know I...
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
Konnan Says Rey Mysterio Is WWE's Current Living Legend
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as the feud WWE legend Rey Mysterio currently has with Karrion Kross and how he thinks they will have one hell of a feud. Konnan said:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up...
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (01/30): Lexington, Kentucky
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, saw ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defend his ROH World Title against Blake Christian in the main event.
