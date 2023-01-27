Read full article on original website
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Syracuse basketball gets 2nd chance at nationally ranked Virginia (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s resume lacks quality wins and time is running out on the Orange. Syracuse will get another chance to enhance its profile tonight when the seventh-ranked Virginia Cavaliers come to the JMA Wireless Dome for a 7 p.m. tip.
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Syracuse basketball falters late in 67-62 loss to Virginia at the JMA Dome
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Another opportunity knocking at the door. Another chance at the brass ring. Another crushing defeat in a season full of disappointment. Syracuse battled the Virginia Cavaliers, the nation’s sixth-ranked team, for the game’s full 40 minutes on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Just as it had against Pittsburgh, Miami and North Carolina, the Orange gave Virginia a game.
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
College Basketball Odds: Virginia vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/30/2023
ESPN will feature a blockbuster Atlantic Coast Conference matchup as the first part of their double-header tonight. The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (16-3) look for their seventh straight win as they travel to New York to take on the Syracuse Orange (13-9). Check out our college basketball odds series for our Virginia-Syracuse prediction and pick.
Syracuse can’t make a play down the stretch, loses to Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse and Virginia rematched Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. It did not go well for Syracuse the first time the teams met this season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers beat the Orange 73-66 on Jan. 7.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse basketball sliding after ugly loss to Virginia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team has six regular-season chances -- and the ACC tournament -- to deliver a marquee win during what has been a rough season. The Orange has come close to landing that type of belief-building win twice in recent weeks, falling late against...
Syracuse football’s spring game is set for late April, will air on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The date’s officially set for when Syracuse football fans will next be able to see the team in action. SU’s spring game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and will air on ACC Network Extra. The times and dates for the entire conference’s spring games were released by ACC Network on Monday.
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
Double trouble: It was another long night for Syracuse with Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards off their games
Blacksburg, Va. – Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard are the cornerstones of this year’s Syracuse men’s basketball team. They’ve been in the SU program for four years. Both seniors, they are the old hands on a team full of youth. And for much of the season,...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU
Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
Syracuse once again fails to punch up in losing to Virginia Tech (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seemed that whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in a 85-70 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday night. The Hokies proved it all night on the Orange.
Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Syracuse’s depth put to test in loss to Louisville: ‘It was like a bowling alley out there’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The dominoes wouldn’t stop falling. First, it was Asia Strong, who sat on the bench in her warmups for the entirety of Sunday’s game against Louisville nursing an injury.
Syracuse’s home game against Pitt is being moved to Yankee Stadium: ‘It’s a unique opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football doesn’t need a bowl berth to get back to New York City next season. SU’s scheduled home game against Pittsburgh has been flexed to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game hosted at the iconic venue.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school basketball players are this season. The results are in and Fayetteville-Manlius’ Trevor Roe and Central Valley Academy’s Jaylon O’Neal have been picked as the best overall player in Section III boys basketball this winter.
Louisville storms past Syracuse women in second half to hand Orange a 79-67 loss
Syracuse, N.Y. — In Syracuse’s first meeting vs. Louisville on Dec. 29, Teisha Hyman went off for a season-high 27 points in an Orange loss. But this afternoon, Hyman came off the floor with an apparent injury just five minutes into the game against the Cardinals and never returned.
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety
The Cavaliers added a talented and athletic safety to their 2023 recruiting class just before National Signing Day
