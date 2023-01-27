ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball falters late in 67-62 loss to Virginia at the JMA Dome

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Another opportunity knocking at the door. Another chance at the brass ring. Another crushing defeat in a season full of disappointment. Syracuse battled the Virginia Cavaliers, the nation’s sixth-ranked team, for the game’s full 40 minutes on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Just as it had against Pittsburgh, Miami and North Carolina, the Orange gave Virginia a game.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU

Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
