ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Stolen vehicle involved in Hoke County crash, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road. According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Officer Injured During Altercation At Carolina Premium Outlets

SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield police officer was injured after responded to Carolina Premium Outlets, at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. At 6:57pm Thursday, police were dispatched for multiple 911 calls reporting a male allegedly choking a female. Officer J.A. Boyce was the first officer on scene and attempted to take...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy