Walnut Ridge High School basketball players Dom Aekins, class of 2024, and Asion "Chip" Francis, class of 2023, join the show. They talk about the brotherhood they share on their team and how they constantly push each other to be better. Dom talks about what it's like being a star player, building a nice legacy at Walnut Ridge individually, while still trusting in and encouraging his teammates like Asion and others.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO