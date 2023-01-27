ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Governor Cooper attends ground breaking for new supersonic jet facility in Greensboro

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DA47j_0kSs2Zk700

Governor Cooper celebrated the groundbreaking for a new multi-million dollar jet Facility one year after aircraft manufacturer Boom Supersonic announced its move to North Carolina.

Boom Supersonic is building its new manufacturing facility, 'The Overture Superfactory', at Piedmont Triad International in Greensboro.

"Today's groundbreaking for the Overture Superfactory represents a significant step forward in building sustainable and accessible supersonic travel for the world," said Kathy Savitt, President of Boom Supersonic. "This milestone is a shared one and we are deeply appreciative of the input, leadership, and support of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, local community, and the state of North Carolina."

According to the Boom, the facility will be located on a 62-acre campus, and house the final assembly line, a test facility and customer delivery center for the company's flagship supersonic airliner, Overture. The company also expects to hire more than 2,400 workers at the facility.

Boom said its supersonic jet will fly using carbon net-zero fuel, meaning it will be more environmentally friendly.

The Overture will be the first supersonic jet in the sky since the early 2000's, and will cut flight times to Europe in half with technology built in the facility.

Test flights for the Overture are expected to begin in 2026 and to begin carrying passengers by 2029.

"The private market is moving in this direction of clean energy," said Governor Cooper. "If North Carolina can be at the forefront of that, we can reap the economic benefits of that for families all across our state and put more money in people's pockets."

Visit here for more information about Boom Supersonic.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Sunday shower chances arriving by morning & a rainy pattern developing for next week

Sunday is a Weather Impact Day for the Sparta, Galax, Boone, Mount, Airy, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville for rain chances at 50% that begin in the morning. Light scattered showers are also possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lexington, and Burlington continuing north into the Northern Piedmont through the afternoon. Rainfall totals are forecast to be light and under 1/4" totals through Sunday afternoon. Additional rainfall is possible into early Monday morning for parts of the Triad and Southern Piedmont with showers lingering through the morning commute.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Written in the rocks

Messages, artifacts from a different era can be found. The phenomenon of leaving rocks and pebbles strewn around the countryside — covered in brightly colored paint, or even with messages of kindness and encouragement written on them — seems to be all the rage in recent years. But...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy