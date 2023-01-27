Governor Cooper attends ground breaking for new supersonic jet facility in Greensboro

Governor Cooper celebrated the groundbreaking for a new multi-million dollar jet Facility one year after aircraft manufacturer Boom Supersonic announced its move to North Carolina.

Boom Supersonic is building its new manufacturing facility, 'The Overture Superfactory', at Piedmont Triad International in Greensboro.

"Today's groundbreaking for the Overture Superfactory represents a significant step forward in building sustainable and accessible supersonic travel for the world," said Kathy Savitt, President of Boom Supersonic. "This milestone is a shared one and we are deeply appreciative of the input, leadership, and support of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, local community, and the state of North Carolina."

According to the Boom, the facility will be located on a 62-acre campus, and house the final assembly line, a test facility and customer delivery center for the company's flagship supersonic airliner, Overture. The company also expects to hire more than 2,400 workers at the facility.

Boom said its supersonic jet will fly using carbon net-zero fuel, meaning it will be more environmentally friendly.

The Overture will be the first supersonic jet in the sky since the early 2000's, and will cut flight times to Europe in half with technology built in the facility.

Test flights for the Overture are expected to begin in 2026 and to begin carrying passengers by 2029.

"The private market is moving in this direction of clean energy," said Governor Cooper. "If North Carolina can be at the forefront of that, we can reap the economic benefits of that for families all across our state and put more money in people's pockets."