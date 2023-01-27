ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Colorado man accused of ‘intentionally’ driving truck into police station lobby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Colorado man is accused of intentionally driving his truck into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department on Wednesday, authorities said.

Nathan David Chacon, 45, of Grand Junction, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, attempted vehicular homicide, criminal mischief and attempted vehicular assault while driving in a reckless manner, according to Mesa County online jail records.

According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the lobby of the police department at about 12:30 p.m. MST.

According to an arrest affidavit, the truck crashed through the front door of the lobby and collided with a retaining wall that divides employees from the public lobby, KMGH-TV reported.

While there were multiple employees in the building at the time of the crash, there were no injuries, according to the news release. Chacon was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, Officer Bryce Raber said he “was completely shocked and taken aback by the state of the lobby.”

Raber wrote in the affidavit that Chacon left his home Wednesday morning and believed he was being followed by several vehicles, adding that he became “paranoid.”

He allegedly said that when he drove into the parking lot of the police department, he did not want to be killed.

“So he chose to drive into the lobby,” Raber wrote. “He advised he knew it was dumb but he knew what he needed to do in order to be heard.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
