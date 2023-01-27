Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Wichita Eagle
Conflicting Reports: DeMeco Ryans Withdraws From Broncos’ HC Job
The Denver Broncos head-coaching position remains conspicuously vacant on the heels of the NFL's Conference Championship Game weekend, which saw one highly-coveted candidate get ejected from the playoffs. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is suddenly available, but Broncos Country would be wise not to get its hopes up....
Wichita Eagle
Players the Saints Have Landed from Senior Bowl
It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
Wichita Eagle
AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half
CINCINNATI — "NFL Rigged" became a massive trending topic on Twitter Sunday night for a few unseemly reasons. Head official Ron Torbert completely lost control of the The AFC Championship Game in the second half. There was a crazy re-do for the Chiefs on a third down, no-calls on...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft
It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
Wichita Eagle
Source: Texans Hiring of 49ers DeMeco Ryans ‘Will Get Done’, 2nd Interview Set
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' coaching search could close their vacancy within 24 to 48 hours. The Texans interviewed eight candidates over the previous three weeks, and DeMeco Ryans stands as Houston's lone candidate. According to reports, Ryans could meet with the Texans for his second interview as soon...
Wichita Eagle
Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: ‘I Don’t Know What The Hell’ They Did
CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million per club, shattering the previous record of $208.2 million, set in ’22. Previous reports had indicated the cap was bound for a record high, but an increase of more than $16 million still qualifies as a surprising jump. From ’13 to ’20, the salary cap had been growing at a pace of only $10.74 million a year.
Wichita Eagle
Even On One Leg, Lane Johnson Helps Shut Down Nick Bosa
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Shanahan lost his starting quarterback in the NFC Championship Game because of the disrespect he had for Haason Reddick. Imagine, thinking you could block one of the preeminent pass rushers in the NFL Reddick with a backup tight end. Brock Purdy was hurt because Reddick, the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Win
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tall task in ending their losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals, and parts of Sunday's AFC Championship Game were dire. Thanks to some of the team's best players stepping up, though, Kansas City did enough in the end to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons.
Wichita Eagle
2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama
The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
Wichita Eagle
Predicting if Broncos Franchise-Tag DL Dre’Mont Jones
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be $224.8 million, and with that, the numbers for the franchise tags are also now known. The Denver Broncos only have one plausible franchise-tag candidate. Dre'Mont Jones is no longer under contract, and the word was the Broncos put a...
Wichita Eagle
Despite ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes posts strong first half in AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes entered Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at less than 100% after injuring his ankle in last weekend’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even so, the Kansas City quarterback played a mistake-free half against the Bengals, giving his team a 13-6 lead at the break. Kansas...
Wichita Eagle
Five Reasons Why Frank Reich Will Deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina
Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich the sixth head coach in franchise history. Although I believe Steve Wilks deserved the job, Reich is a solid hire. Can he be the guy to leads the organization to its first Super Bowl ring?. Here are five reasons why it can...
Wichita Eagle
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Suffered a Torn UCL in NFC Championship Game
Clarity has officially been gained. Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC championship loss to the Eagles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Purdy is expected to be out of football activities for the next sixth months. He is currently seeking second medical opinions on his injury with surgery on the table as a means of repair and recovery.
Wichita Eagle
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
On a day where injuries derailed the 49ers offense, George Kittle summed the outing up with a brutally honest assessment following Sunday’s 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The star tight end contributed three catches for 32 yards in the contest, though it’s fair...
Wichita Eagle
Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?
The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
Comments / 0