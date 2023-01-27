Read full article on original website
Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother. Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.
Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a week since police charged 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord after he allegedly opened fire into an Evandale Asian business with people inside. Beckjord pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders for the family of the incident they say robbed them of a beloved father-of-two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
DAYTON (WXIX) - A statewide Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who drove away from his home Sunday afternoon. Norman Maybury, 78, of Montgomery County, was last seen at 2 p.m. driving away from his home on...
Large police response to Wyoming shooting
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
Lakota school bus crashes with 48 students onboard; driver seriously hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of students were onboard a Lakota School bus that crashed around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Bus no. 122 was leaving VanGordan Elementary when it was involved in a crash with a car near Lesourdsville-West Chester Road and Yamasee Drive, VanGordon Elementary School said in a message to parents.
Police-involved shooting in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. Durrell Avenue remains closed at Burns Avenue with a heavy police presence on the scene since about 1 a.m. A man told FOX19 NOW...
Middletown bank robbery suspect under arrest, police say
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown was arrested Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Middletown Division of Police. Police say Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was taken into custody in connection with the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
Cincinnati leaders, activists react to Tyre Nichols Memphis police video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders and activists are reacting to the video that the City of Memphis released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers. The disturbing footage was released one day after officers were charged with his death. Below are the statements from local leaders and activists.
I-275 South closed due to flipped car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
Rain, fog, snow chances to start week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times. Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning. Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Watch for some morning fog and a wintry mix
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog. A few slick spots are possible - especially on bridges and overpasses. There is a chance of a light wintry mix. Monday afternoon will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Monday night into Tuesday...
Jewish and Israeli Film Festival opens at 20th Century Theatre
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in three years, The Mayerson JCC Jewish and Israeli Film Festival opened at the 20th Century Theatre Saturday night. The festival was put on hold due to the pandemic. This year’s festival is a hybrid of six in-person films shown throughout the city and five virtual films that give attendees an inside look at Jewish and Israeli stories through award-winning films. It also comes at a time when anti-semitism is on the rise.
Light wintry mix and chilly to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will linger into the early overnight hours, briefly ending before a few light rain showers develop late. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s, leaving some areas to the north and northwest of Cincinnati dealing with a wintry mix late.
UC, TQL announce long-term partnership to help student-athletes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati announced Monday they and Total Quality Logistics (TQL) have come to a long-term strategic partnership that will put the freight brokerage business’ logo and signage Nippert Stadium. The strategic partnership will include field level and stadium signage and logo assets for TQL...
