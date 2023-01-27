CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time in three years, The Mayerson JCC Jewish and Israeli Film Festival opened at the 20th Century Theatre Saturday night. The festival was put on hold due to the pandemic. This year’s festival is a hybrid of six in-person films shown throughout the city and five virtual films that give attendees an inside look at Jewish and Israeli stories through award-winning films. It also comes at a time when anti-semitism is on the rise.

