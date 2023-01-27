Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Status Revealed Against Nets
Following a physically and emotionally exhausting 125-121 overtime road loss against the Boston Celtics, your Los Angeles Lakers' two All-Stars, power forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis, are set to take a bit of a breather. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that both players are set to sit...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: New Starting Lineup Without LeBron James Revealed for Clash With Brooklyn
The Los Angeles Lakers are shorthanded on Monday for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out, joining Austin Reaves on the sidelines. Because of that, they have a new lineup for the first time in a while. Here's how the starters will look for LA's clash in Brooklyn:
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors, Suns Executives Seen Chatting as Trade Chips Star in Showcase Game
Let's just say, there's a reason Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have been traveling with the Toronto Raptors lately and it's not just for an up-close look at this roster. View the original article to see embedded media. There are less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Darvin Ham Offers Rare Criticism Over Inconsistent Officiating In Celtics Game
It was a brutal and frustrating Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers dropped a close game against their arch-rivals Boston Celtics, in overtime, 125-121. It was not a walk in the park for the purple and gold, as everyone can't seem to stop talking about the botched no-call by the lead referee, Eric Lewis.
Wichita Eagle
Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others. The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt...
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back
The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
Wichita Eagle
Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?
The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Burks’ Big-Play Prowess A Good Start
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans didn’t get the full Treylon Burks experience in 2022. Injuries limited the first-round pick to 11 games. But in the eyes of at least one NFL analyst, Burks’ rookie year looked especially promising. Burks finished seventh among NFL wide receivers with a...
Wichita Eagle
What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most
That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.
Wichita Eagle
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical
PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
Wichita Eagle
What Championship Games Say for the Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
Comments / 0