ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role

During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season

New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back

The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's. Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?

The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Burks’ Big-Play Prowess A Good Start

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans didn’t get the full Treylon Burks experience in 2022. Injuries limited the first-round pick to 11 games. But in the eyes of at least one NFL analyst, Burks’ rookie year looked especially promising. Burks finished seventh among NFL wide receivers with a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most

That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.
Wichita Eagle

Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Showed the 49ers the Meaning of Being Physical

PHILADELPHIA – After all the angst over Jalen Hurts’ injured right shoulder and the 0-2 record the Eagles had when their MVP candidate quarterback was forced to sit and heal, it turns out they didn’t really need him that much. Once again, the Eagles elected to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

What Championship Games Say for the Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. As in the wild card and divisional rounds of the playoffs, Sunday's NFC and AFC championships presented lessons for and made statements about the Bears. You just needed to look hard, and it went beyond the fact they got their general manager...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy