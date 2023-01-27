Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Tops #13 Xavier In Front Of Sold Out Pink Out Crowd
OMAHA, Neb. -- All five starters scored in double-figures as Creighton picked up its fourth top-25 win off the season with an 84-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Saturday. The 19th-largest home crowd in school history (18,277) was on hand for the program's annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out.
Nebraska Basketball: Why Purdue can thank the Huskers for their top ranking
The Nebraska basketball team’s season might be spiraling into the ground, but there is at least one good thing they can make a claim on. That’s the fact that the Huskers played a very real role in the Purdue Boilermakers rise to the top of the Top 25 rankings.
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
Nebraska basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
While things aren’t going particularly well for the Nebraska basketball team these days, the Huskers must soldier on. In the midst of what has become a three-game slide, the Cornhuskers are trying to right the ship and even try and get Hoiberg’s first winning season in Lincoln. If...
1011now.com
Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools. He’s also dined at locally-owned restuarants in rural Nebraska. Foley has seemingly been everywhere across the Cornhusker state since joining Matt Rhule’s coaching staff in early December. “Its my job,” Foley said. “I’d...
Daily Nebraskan
Sam Hoiberg’s big outing not enough for Nebraska men’s basketball in blowout loss to Maryland
Nebraska traveled to College Park, Maryland on Sunday afternoon hoping to rebound after back-to-back losses and a slew of injuries. The Huskers kept it close early, but ultimately fell 82-63. With starters senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel and junior forward Juwan Gary both out for the season due to injury, head...
Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility
Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall. From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top ...
247Sports
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
News Channel Nebraska
California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
Doc Talk: The Business of Husker Athletics
Dr. Rob and Travis talk money with CFO Doug Ewald
From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these Omaha area events
Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with local events happening this weekend.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
Comments / 0