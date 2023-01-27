Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares video of first public statement since cardiac arrest, debunking conspiracies
It hasn’t even been a full month since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, but apparently that was too long for some for Hamlin to go without showing his face in public. But after cries of conspiracy bounded about the past week, with...
Chris Simms finally fesses up about his take on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has done just about all a guy can do. He has the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after accounting for more than 4,400 yards — 3,701 passing, 760 rushing — and 35 touchdowns this season. And it took all of that to, finally, woo Chris...
Trinity freshman RB Messiah Mickens claims Big Ten offer
The list continues to grow for Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Shamrocks standout said that Michigan State was the latest school to offer him during the weekend. He also claims offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas...
Micah Parsons was quick to call out Deebo Samuel after Eagles’ beatdown of 49ers
The high-fives had not even been handed out following Philadelphia’s win over San Francisco Sunday before Micah Parsons had social media fired up. “Micah” was trending. And it was because the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys star didn’t waste the opportunity to throw a little social media shade at Niners star wideout Deebo Samuel.
49ers fans dress up Philadelphia’s Rocky statue
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. According to the report, this isn’t the first...
49ers QB Brock Purdy has torn UCL in elbow, will need surgery: reports
Brock Purdy reportedly tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. The news was initially reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, but the team has not confirmed the results of Purdy’s MRI, which was scheduled for Monday.
Eagles’ best team ever? It’s this Super-Bowl bound group, according to Jeffrey Lurie
PHILADELPHIA -- Jeffrey Lurie stood in the middle of the locker room early Sunday evening as smoke from victory cigars billowed through the air. Given the opportunity to make a bold declaration about his football team, the Eagles owner did not shy away from it. Asked if he thought this...
A major Heisman Trophy fix to make the award evolve with college football: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might...
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Eagles-49ers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Fortunately for both teams, it doesn't seem like the weather will play a huge factor. As of now, the weather forecast for Sunday is relatively calm. Although it'll be cloudy, the temperature will be in ...
Bishop McDevitt’s Kameron Zaengle makes his college pick
Add another Bishop McDevitt player to the list of guys heading off to play college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kameron Zaengle has spent the past couple seasons anchoring down the line for the high-scoring 4A state champs at center, and Monday he said he plans to keep doing that at the college level.
No. 11 Baylor at No. 10 Texas (1/30/23): How to watch men’s college hoops, details, TV, live stream
With the NFL conference games and the Australian Open over, the TV schedule moves back this week to a lot of basketball. The best one of Monday night pits No. 11 Baylor at No. 10 Texas in another Big 12 showdown of ranked men’s teams. The 9 p.m. game...
Eagles fans party in the streets to celebrate return to Super Bowl | Photos
Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night to celebrate the team’s second trip to the Super Bowl in five years. They flooded out of bars and their homes onto Broad Street in Center City, and many other locations throughout the city. Fans attending the game at Lincoln Financial Field were just as excited.
Michigan vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CBB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Michigan in a college basketball game at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday. Tipoff is at 12 p.m. EST. This betting...
FanDuel Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game today can earn a Bet $5,...
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits offer for NBA and NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to bet on any sporting event this weekend can receive a Bet $1, Get...
Philadelphia Eagles fans make things ‘difficult’ for opposing teams, coach says
In Philly sports lore, the infamous snowballs at Santa Claus incident practically feels like yesterday. But for Nick Sirianni, the treacherous holiday pelting came 12 years before he was born, which was apparent on Friday when the second-year head coach flubbed his dates during a press briefing ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC championship game.
