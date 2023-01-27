Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
$1M available to Sacramento community organizations for 'high-need' area projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are calling for community-based organizations to help develop 10 previously approved projects across North and South Sacramento. Up to $1 million in Measure U funding will be made available to organizations applying to help launch these projects. The purpose of the projects involve youth...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
mix96sac.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year in Sacramento This Weekend!
Happy Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this year is the year of the rabbit, symbolizing peace, prosperity and longevity. In Vietnamese culture, this year is the year of the cat. The cat symbolizes grace, intelligence, cunning, and independence. The Sacramento area will be full of celebrations this weekend! Here...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration brought community, organizations together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was held at Sacramento State, Saturday. Representatives from dozens of organizations and community leaders across the Sacramento area were brought together to honor his memory. Organizers say this was an opportunity to remember Dr. King as well as...
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
