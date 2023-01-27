ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Virginian Review

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct

ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police ask for help identifying person

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female

(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Woman dead after early morning Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A woman has passed away after a Danville house fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department. Shortly before 4 a.m., crews were alerted about a fire in the 500 block of Lewis Street, with residents trapped inside. After arriving at the scene, authorities...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after a shots fired incident in Lynchburg Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police said just before 9 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road. Officers say they responded...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Vinton driver charged with drug, firearm possession

An individual from Vinton was arrested after a traffic stop yielded drugs, a firearm and stolen property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF), conducted the traffic stop Jan. 10 at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) in Bedford County.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Liberty University Police respond to motorized scooter thefts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
RIDGEWAY, VA

