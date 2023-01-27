Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
1 injured in shooting in parking lot of North Charleston-area Zaxby's
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Suspect in custody in connection to deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Andrews and a double shooting in Kingstree. Lorenzo Cooper, 36, was taken into custody Sunday, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. He's been charged by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with two counts...
Driver killed in ATV crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead Friday night. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger at around 9 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash with injuries, according to the Cainhoy Fire Department. Rescue crews then learned that the wreck took place well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane.
CCSD investigating elementary school trespassing incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Newly released photos from Mount Pleasant Police of Whitesides Elementary last Thursday show suspect Tevin Bolger on school grounds just after school hours. The photos show him running on school property and walking through the hallway. Police reports say Bolger climbed a fence and...
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
Colleton County School District to hold board retreat on Jan. 28
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District's school board retreat is scheduled for today, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The school board retreat will be preceded by a special Board of Education meeting the same day at 8:45 a.m., according to the district. According to the...
Charleston Boat Show sails on through the weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Boat Show, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers, will continue today, Jan. 28, and run through Jan. 29. The event, which opened on Jan. 27, will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex, 5001 Coliseum Drive, in North Charleston. According to a press release, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state's culinary culture. Chef Marcus started began his culinary expedition in his...
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
Volunteers needed for Credit One Charleston Open in April
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, accepts volunteer and ball crew applications for the upcoming event. The tournament will return April 1-9 in the renovated Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island. The tournament is actively recruiting 350...
Charleston Home and Design Show Top 10 Awards Party
Friday evening, the Charleston Home and Design Show has their Top 10 Awards Party to honor the Top 10 Kitchens, Bathrooms and Outdoor Living Projects published in 2022!. It’s happening Friday evening 6-9pm with vendors serving food at their booths, a cash bar, DJ Nor_Way included with your $20 ticket.
Board of Directors opting to sell Berkeley County YMCA due to financial challenges
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The YMCA of Greater Charleston is putting its Berkeley County location up for sale, says Paul Stoney, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charleston. According to Stoney, the location became too much of a financial challenge to the organization. "As a result of...
Charleston Winter Wine Festival to have two sessions on Jan. 28
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival will take place today, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Charleston Wine Festivals will host the event at Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston, according to a press release. According to...
Stratford High School soccer player will turn professional
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Stratford High School's Mikal Greene, 17, will be signed to the Savannah Clovers Football Club (FC) for the 2023 season. The signing will take place today, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium of Stratford High School, 951 Crowfield Blvd., in Goose Creek, according to Rachel Beddoe, Mikal's mother.
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
