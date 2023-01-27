ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

House Bill 1151 stops officials from banning baiting

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbAdn_0kSrzHXC00

( KXNET ) — North Dakota Game and Fish restricts baiting in hunting units if they fall within 25 miles of a disease detection zone in North Dakota.

But some sportsmen are taking another shot against that rule in House Bill 1151 , which has been introduced by legislators.

Many things impact North Dakota’s decreased deer population. Harsh winters, drivers, and now a chronic wasting disease.

Last year, Game and Fish gave out 8,000 fewer licenses than they did in 2021, and they locked down on baiting laws trying to control the downward population trend.

But sportsmen feel baiting bans would keep sporting opportunities from people with physical disabilities and from youth.

“Just because you go and you have a feeder going, or you put some food on the ground, doesn’t mean that the deer are just going to run in and you shoot a deer, and you’re done. It doesn’t work that way. In most years my kids have gone multiple years without shooting a deer. But the one thing it does do is, it does increase the chances. And it increases the opportunity. And with that, it keeps their interest level up. And it keeps them in the field,” said Randy Schepp, a Velva resident.

But to North Dakota Game and Fish, it’s much more serious than that.

House Bill aims to help animal agriculture in North Dakota

The main concern right now is the chronic waste disease.

Kacee Anderson with Game and Fish says baiting brings large groups of deer into contact with each other, which raises the possibility of transmitting diseases.

“Right now CWD in the state is at a very low prevalence. Which is where we want to keep it. The idea is how do you manage that to maintain a low prevalence so it isn’t putting extra above and beyond what’s already going on in North Dakota,” said Casey Anderson, the wildlife division chief for North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Game and Fish feels they have an obligation to hunters to create hunting opportunities for the future.

“It’s a change in your philosophies or your traditions or things like that. But at the game in fish were looking beyond that were looking to how do we manage a disease that has the potential to affect our overall opportunity for dear hunting into the future,” said Anderson.

The house energy and natural resources committee hasn’t taken any immediate action for or against the bill.

Anderson says he doesn’t think a final ruling on the bill will be made until the end of the legislative session.

North Dakota Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahson also spoke of the 80 to 90 percent infection rate in mule deer in Saskatchewan, where baiting is allowed, to show North Dakota that baiting can cause serious problems in our deer population.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 4

Curt Barth
4d ago

This is all hog wash. Take a drive around the state right now and see how tight the deer are herded up. If they are going to contract CWD it will be in their wintering areas. MN has CWD and it is illegal to bait there.

Reply
3
Related
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

South Dakota GOP: Senator accused of harassment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Senate Republican leader said Friday that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against fellow Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller on […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle

For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision

UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Bismarck police searching for stolen Bobcat Skid Steer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer that was taken from the 1400 block of E LaSalle Drive in Bismarck last night on Jan. 23. Police say there are several identifying marks/stickers on the Skid Steer as shown in the photo above and did […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What immigrants must do to become citizens of North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thousands of immigrants make their way to North Dakota in order to pass the Civics test. But what does one have to go through in order to become a U.S. citizen? In Minot people, from around the world stop at the Adult learning center to learn the English language. English language […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Open police investigation at Bismarck public school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 24 hours after KX News began asking questions, city officials are confirming that Bismarck Police Department has an open investigation related to Wachter Middle School. At this time, the reason behind the investigation has not been shared by officials, but Bismarck Public Schools has released the following statement: “Bismarck Public Schools […]
BISMARCK, ND
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana

Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy