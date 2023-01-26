ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Inmate charged with attempted murder of detention center officer

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Isaac Miller, 22, of Clinton, on January 20, 2023, with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. According to warrants, on January 17, 2023, Miller allegedly fashioned a towel as a weapon and used it to wrap...
golaurens.com

Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens

Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
GREENVILLE, SC

