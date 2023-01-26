Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
golaurens.com
Inmate charged with attempted murder of detention center officer
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Isaac Miller, 22, of Clinton, on January 20, 2023, with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. According to warrants, on January 17, 2023, Miller allegedly fashioned a towel as a weapon and used it to wrap...
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
golaurens.com
Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens
Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
Man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for a deadly DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving.
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit. No...
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
Hartwell Sun
Arrests net cash, drugs, guns, and a ‘Hell Cat’
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests on Jan. 17, following a drug sting, in which 40 pounds of “high quality” marijuana was seized along with multiple firearms; $11,000 in cash; and a …
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
SCHP investigating fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Saturday morning car crash on SC 80 near the intersection with SC 290.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged. According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland...
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
Everyone has a different path to becoming a first responder. Officer Ana Salazar's started when she was seven years old.
Comments / 0