ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals

127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds Big Ten offer

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke’s list of college offers continued to grow Saturday and this time it was a Big Ten school getting into the mix. Coke said that Michigan State was the latest to give him an opportunity. He also claims offers from Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

H&R Block to open another central Pa. office

H&R Block is opening a new tax office in downtown Harrisburg this week. The 1,180-square-foot office is located at 225 Market St. and will open on Wednesday. H&R Block provide a number of services including tax preparation, tax audit assistance, electronic tax filing, refund transfers, refund anticipation loans and other similar financial services.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy