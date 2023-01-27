Read full article on original website
Nick Lepone, Waylon Troutman pace Millersburg boys hoops in 50-42 victory against Juniata
Nick Lepone and Waylon Troutman sparked Millersburg in a 50-42 win over Juniata Monday. Lepone and Troutman each finished the contest with 14 points. Teammates Kerry Forney and Isaiah Dyer chipped in 8 points and 7 points, respectively. Bryce Rush and Jasper Shepps paced the Indians with 9 points apiece....
Nolan Gilbert’s scoring, late run carry Cumberland Valley past Central Dauphin
It appears that Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team’s two-game losing streak was merely a blip on the radar. The Eagles picked up a big divisional win on Monday night at home at the Eagle dome, using a big run at the end of the contest to top Central Dauphin 44-31 on Monday night.
Sienna Manns, Alexa Holcomb lead Cumberland Valley’s shorthanded win at Central Dauphin
That outright Commonwealth Division title will have to wait for Central Dauphin. Although shorthanded in multiple ways, Cumberland Valley put all of its remaining talent and guts on the court Monday and outlasted the Rams 27-26 in a wild girls basketball rivalry.
Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals
127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
Early deficit stifles Shippensburg girls hoops in 70-60 loss to West York
Shippensburg couldn’t overcome a double-digit first-quarter deficit as the Greyhounds dropped a 70-60 decision to West York Monday. The Bulldogs led 28-14 by the end of the first quarter and kept the Greyhounds at arm’s length for the rest of the contest. Reagan Doll sparked the Bulldogs with...
Marissa Gingrich’s 21-point night propels Mifflin County girls to emphatic win over Selinsgrove
Mifflin County jumped out to a sizable early lead and pulled away in the second half as the Huskies earned a decisive 69-29 victory against Selinsgrove Monday. The Huskies led 32-16 by the intermission and outscored the Seals 37-13 in the second half to seal the ‘W’. Marissa...
Big first half powers Line Mountain girls basketball to 61-24 win against Halifax
Line Mountain jumped out to a decisive first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 victory over Halifax Monday. The Eagles led 36-14 by the intermission and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick sparked the Eagles with 12 points, including 8...
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds Big Ten offer
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke’s list of college offers continued to grow Saturday and this time it was a Big Ten school getting into the mix. Coke said that Michigan State was the latest to give him an opportunity. He also claims offers from Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron...
Catholic schools should participate in Catholic- only leagues | PennLive letters
It is a well known fact that Catholic schools recruit athletes and that the PIAA turns a blind eye to this debacle. The Catholic hierarchy does not allow males to wrestle females. Harrisburg has female wrestlers and received 2 forfeits. The Harrisburg coach did nothing against the PIAA rules and won the match.
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones ‘can’t wait to get to work’ after making his college pick
Amir Jones showed he was one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile defenders across the past two seasons. He said Sunday he plans on continue to show off those skills in college close to home after committing to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Luke Bryan returns to Hersheypark for ‘Country on Tour’ concert
Country star Luke Bryan will make a return appearance to Hersheypark Stadium this summer. The “Kick the Dust Up” singer and “American Idol” judge will perform in Hershey at 7 p.m. July 13. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen and Conner Smith will also perform. Tickets go on...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
Perry Lanes to reopen after 12 years: ‘Front to back, it’s all redone’
After being closed for 12 years, New Bloomfield bowling alley Perry Lanes is reopening under new management. The alley, at 103 South Carlisle St., will provide families with an inexpensive recreation option without having to travel. “We’re trying to give something to the community,” said owner Joe Gasper. “We want...
Man, 43, killed in crash at central Pa. intersection: state police
A man was killed Friday when another driver pulled out in front of him in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said 67-year-old Wesley C. Hurd, of Waynesboro, stopped around 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township, then turned left onto Wayne Highway.
H&R Block to open another central Pa. office
H&R Block is opening a new tax office in downtown Harrisburg this week. The 1,180-square-foot office is located at 225 Market St. and will open on Wednesday. H&R Block provide a number of services including tax preparation, tax audit assistance, electronic tax filing, refund transfers, refund anticipation loans and other similar financial services.
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say
A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
