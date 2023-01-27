Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Auto thefts surge in New Orleans; Kias, Hyundais responsible for uptick
At Bayou Auto, a New Orleans East tow lot fringed with tattered banana trees and patrolled by rescued pit bulls, operator Tamiqua Barton-Williams processed Thursday morning's paperwork: five pink NOPD vehicle impoundment forms for recovered stolen vehicles. "I have Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Kia," she said, flipping through the papers. "In...
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NOLA.com
Bloody Sunday in New Orleans claims 3 lives: What to know about the killings
Gun violence claimed three lives Sunday in New Orleans, including two teenagers. Three separate fatal shootings were reported in Little Woods, the Lower Garden District and the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Late Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank. Here's...
WDSU
Seventh District police handing out steering wheel locks to Hyundai owners during Krewe of Nefertiti
NEW ORLEANS — Seventh District New Orleans police will be handing out steering wheel locks during the Krewe of Nefertiti on Jan. 29. Gun locks will also be handed out. This comes after multiple Hyundais and Kias have been the target of car thefts around the city.
fox8live.com
Juvenile girl fatally shot in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
'They took my best friend' - teen remembers 15-year-old lost to weekend gunshot
NEW ORLEANS — A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day,...
Man shot on I-10 in NOLA East Sunday afternoon
New Orleans Police are investigating another shooting on the interstate. According to police, a man headed east-bound on I-10 near Read Blvd. was shot around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
police1.com
NOPD reportedly has 160 'qualified' applicants for 50 civilian positions, but none have been hired
NEW ORLEANS — In October, the New Orleans Police Department announced it was creating 50 new civilian jobs designed to shore up the dwindling police force. Three months later, the NOPD has 160 qualified applicants but has yet to hire a single one, according to the Civil Service Department.
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
Man shot in mid New Orleans East
NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
theadvocate.com
Talking Business: Paul Ballard opens up about growing a $100M food business
Paul Ballard fell in love with PJ’s Coffee as a Tulane student in the late 1980s, while hanging out at the flagship cafe on Maple Street near campus. He and his girlfriend at the time, Torry, now his wife, would go on to buy their first PJ's franchise in the early 1990s.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
WDSU
Double shooting in Central City leaves 2 people injured
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on Friday evening. According to police, an 18-year-old was shot and another unknown victim was also injured on the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street around 5:02 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 2