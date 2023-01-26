ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. SEC Once Again Rejects ARK Invest’s Proposal for a Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has turned down another attempt to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund proposed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and global crypto ETF provider 21Shares. In a newly issued order, the SEC is rejecting a proposal that would allow the ARK 21Shares...
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC

SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
White House Asks for Public Comments on Crypto Assets, Blockchain Technology and Decentralized Finance

The Biden Administration is asking the public how they feel about digital assets and blockchain technology as a means of forming upcoming crypto policies. In a new government document, The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is asking for the public’s help in identifying key areas of the crypto industry that need more research and development.
Whales Are Pouncing on Litecoin, Polygon and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, Says Analytics Firm Santiment

New data from crypto analytics platform Santiment reveals that whale transactions are spiking for Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. According to the market intelligence firm, Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin is experiencing a resurgence of whale activity that could result in another price explosion of more than 30%, which is what happened the last two times whale activity centered around LTC spiked.
Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin and Crypto Bottoms Issues Alert to Altcoin Traders

A crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom believes we’re in for a rough few weeks after this year’s bullish start. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,300 Twitter followers that many altcoins have already completed their five-wave rallies. The analyst is referring to the core...
Layer-1 Crypto Project Erupts 190% in Just One Week Amid Rollout of New Revenue Feature

An under-the-radar layer-1 crypto project is exploding to new all-time highs this week amid the rollout of a new revenue feature. Canto (CANTO), a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is changing hands at $0.403 at time of writing, a more than 120% increase from where it was trading seven days ago.
This Major Bank Will Stop Making Personal Loans. Here's Why

One personal loan option may no longer be on the table for you. Goldman Sachs is exiting the personal loan space to focus on other initiatives. If you have a personal loan through the banking giant, stay tuned for details, but don't assume your balance is forgiven. If you need...

