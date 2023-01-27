ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
4 people, including 2 children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County

ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in Prince George's County, authorities said. Around 7 a.m., the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), Pete Piringer, tweeted that crews responded to a collision involving multiple pedestrians along Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi.
Car smashes into Prince George's County home, lands upside down

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A car smashed through the front door of a home in Chillum, Md. Sunday night,. The car landed upside down and created a massive hole in the home in the 6900 block of Riggs Road in Prince George's County. 7News reporter Christian Flores...
