WJLA
As overdose cases rise in Montgomery Co., leaders discuss plan to reduce fentanyl use
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — "90% of overdose deaths in the county [are] from fentanyl," said Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass. On January 30, Glass and Montgomery County District 3 Councilmember Sidney Katz discussed the county's efforts to reduce the use of the powerful synthetic opioid. "Fentanyl is...
WJLA
Amid recent hate crimes, Montgomery Co. distributes $800K to faith-based groups
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Leaders in Montgomery County are stepping up to help local faith-based and nonprofit organizations after recent antisemitism across the county. On Monday, the county announced $800,000 in grants to local organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes. The funds were possible through the...
WJLA
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
WJLA
Food delivery driver robbed in Anne Arundel County; 2 suspects fled to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a food delivery driver was robbed in Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, by two unknown suspects. Officials with Anne Arundel County police say at approximately 2:00PM, officers were approached by a victim that said they were robbed in the 5200 block of 6th Street in Brooklyn, Maryland, approximately 30 minutes earlier.
WJLA
Man with gun arrested in Prince George's Co. after threatening deliverymen: Officers
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 22-year-old Waldorf man was arrested last week in Prince George's County after he threatened two deliverymen while armed with a gun, according to a report from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Around 4:15 last Wednesday, officers were called to Pagnell Circle in Waldorf...
WJLA
4 people, including 2 children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. (7News) — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck in Prince George's County, authorities said. Around 7 a.m., the chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), Pete Piringer, tweeted that crews responded to a collision involving multiple pedestrians along Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in Adelphi.
WJLA
'We can't sleep at night': District Heights residents complain of mice in apartment
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Kiara Warren is having a difficult time feeling at home while in her District Heights, Md., apartment. That's because she and her family, who live in the Avenue Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue, come face-to-face with mice every day. "My mother was going in the...
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. high school failed to tell parent of student's National Merit 2 years ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — In late December 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools told 7News “the delay in notifying National Merit Scholarship commended students was a one-time human error in the fall of 2022 only.”. But is that really the case?. It appears that Fairfax County Public Schools claim...
WJLA
Teen fatally stabs mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County apartment, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after a domestic-related stabbing in Fairfax County, authorities said. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue Sunday night, Lt. James Curry, a Fairfax County police spokesperson said. Curry said they...
WJLA
Former PGPD cop charged with killing handcuffed man could get plea deal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned a former Prince George's County Police officer who was charged with murder in 2020 could be getting a plea deal for a lesser charge. 7news spoke to the family of the man the officer is accused of killing. With family...
WJLA
1 in custody after arson at Arlington apartment building, officials say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested Friday after setting a fire on the balcony of an Arlington apartment building, according to the Arlington County Fire Department's Fire Prevention Office. Shortly before 7 a.m., firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for a...
WJLA
Man shot near Coolidge High School in Northwest DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot in Northwest D.C. near the area of three D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) on Monday afternoon while school was still in session. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Somerset Place, police said. When officers arrived at the...
WJLA
'We cannot give up now': Va. pastor shares message after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The brutal and televised beating of Tyre Nichols has many families in deep thought. Some of them flocked to churches, like Alfred Street Baptist Church. “Every mom thinks about that moment and thinks, ‘What if it was my son?’” said Shavon Arline-Bradley, President and CEO...
WJLA
17-year-old dead after shooting in Alexandria; second teen in custody, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in Alexandria on Friday that left another teen dead, according to a release. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue. Police found a 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been...
WJLA
Pickleball battle: Va. community divided on restricting the sport due to noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The fastest-growing sport in America is called pickleball, and its explosion in popularity is leading to an increasing number of complaints about the noise it creates. On Monday night, the Vienna Town Council is expected to vote on whether to restrict what days of the week people can play at Glyndon Park.
WJLA
Car smashes into Prince George's County home, lands upside down
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A car smashed through the front door of a home in Chillum, Md. Sunday night,. The car landed upside down and created a massive hole in the home in the 6900 block of Riggs Road in Prince George's County. 7News reporter Christian Flores...
WJLA
Fire at Prince George's Co. home displaces at least 9, fire officials say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At least 11 people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Prince George's County home early Sunday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department says crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of 69th Sreett in Seat Pleasant.
WJLA
'Do no harm': Faith leaders in DC's Ward 4 plan 72-hour prayer vigil against gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday night, faith leaders in DC's Ward Four are kicking off a 72-hour prayer vigil against gun violence. The 'Do No Harm, We Must Disarm' prayer vigil was planned in response to several recent shootings in Ward Four. That includes a January 11 case in...
WJLA
Overturned tractor trailer falls from I-795 bridge in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Baltimore County after an overturned tractor trailer fell from a bridge. On Monday afternoon, the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted about a crash at the I-795 at the I-695 ramp. Officials say the driver was ejected...
