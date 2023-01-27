Read full article on original website
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
Cookie Thief Makes Off With $420 Worth of Thin Mints From Chicago Girl Scout Troop
A Chicago Girl Scout Troop on the northwest side of Chicago was the victim of a cookie theft over the weekend, after dozens of boxes of Thin Mints were reported stolen in broad daylight while the troop was working to sort through orders. According to officials, on Saturday afternoon, scouts...
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday.
Puppy Bowl XIX Features 2 Chicago-Area Pups
For fans looking for the "ruff" action on Feb. 12, the Puppy Bowl is where it's at -- and two local stars will be on display. Ziggy and Jersey are rescue puppies representing One Tail at a Time, a Chicago-area pet shelter. The adorable duo will be joining Team Ruff for the big game. Both dogs were born into One Tail at a Time but have since been adopted into loving homes.
Hundreds of Migrants Soon Expected to Move Into Former Wadsworth School in Chicago
Migrants are expected to soon move into the former Wadsworth school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, marking a controversial move as some residents voice concerns. Crews were on site Monday trimming trees and finishing last minute preps at the facility, which will soon house more than 200 migrants looking for shelter after arriving in the city on buses.
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Kelly Clarkson Easily Handles Malört Shot, Earns Social Media Adulation
Daytime TV talk show host and famed musician Kelly Clarkson has shown unflappable stage presence for years, but her effortless takedown of a Malört shot may be one of her greatest accomplishments yet. Clarkson was interviewing “Chicago PD” star Benjamin Levy Aguilar on Monday, and he offered her the...
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie
No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these local sports stars getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.
Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Chicago's Museum Campus, Police Say
Chicago police say they have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus Sunday morning. According to authorities, the Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the area near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a person in the water.
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Chicago Forecast: Several Inches of Snow Possible in Northern Suburbs
Cloudy skies and several inches of snow are possible in the northern parts of the Chicago area Saturday, as the approaching system comes with a sharp cutoff in terms of receiving rain or snow. A winter weather advisory was issued on Friday by the National Weather Service in Chicago for...
At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment Soar Across Illinois and Chicago Area: Report
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
3 Injured After Speeding Vehicle Hits Sedan, Pedestrians in Chatham
At least three people were injured after a speeding vehicle blew through a red light and slammed into a sedan, which then struck multiple pedestrians on Chicago’s South Side Monday night. According to authorities, a black Mercedes was driving northbound in the 7500 block of South State Street at...
2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire
Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Waukegan Activists Say Memphis' Response to Tyre Nichols' Death Shows Need for Reform
Activists from Black Lives Matter Lake County, Violence Interrupters, the Antmound Foundation, and the Legacy Reentry Foundation are standing in unity with the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died after being beaten by police officers during a traffic stop. On Monday, the local groups gathered in solidarity...
