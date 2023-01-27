ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Gets Blast of Winter

A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekend Demonstrations Continue in North Texas After Tyre Nichols Video Released

From New York to Atlanta and Boston to L.A., protesters marched through the streets, remaining overwhelmingly peaceful while demanding action after yet another black man, Tyre Nichols, died at the hands of police. Similarly in Dallas, a small group gathered downtown at Belo Garden Park Saturday. "It's really important for...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled Monday and Tuesday as winter weather continues to cause trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning until noon Wednesday. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy