Boston Hockey Now is reporting the Boston Bruins may shift their focus to the pursuit of a deal for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin now that Bo Horvat has been traded. The Bruins, owning the NHL’s best record, were among the teams that pursued Horvat up until he was moved to the New York Islanders. They won the bidding on Horvat mostly because the Canucks liked their prospect offer (Aatu Raty) better. Also, their first-round pick is likely to be closer to the middle of the round. Other suitors for Horvat will have first-round picks near the end of the round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO