Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls

A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA mock trade has the Sixers parting ways with Tyrese Maxey

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, and so the conversation surrounding the big day has continued ratcheting up, even for the Philadelphia 76ers. Rumors, reports, and of course, mock trades involving the Sixers have become more and more prevalent, including one recent mock trade that is quite interesting, if not insanely controversial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: LaMelo Ball Seen Vibing With His Hot Girlfriend Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball has been enjoying success in his early career that many thought he was too overhyped to achieve. The 21-year-old is already a former All-Star but is battling injuries on one of the worst teams in the NBA now. If Ball can stay healthy more often, he is bound to remain one of the best guards in the East.
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a season where they were made the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. So far this year, they have been solid and are in a three-way tie for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former LA Guard Signs With Chinese Professional Basketball League

A one-time Los Angeles Lakers reserve shooting guard, brought in to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis mount their title defense during the 2020-21 NBA season, has latched on with one of the most lucrative non-NBA leagues in the world after failing to nab an NBA gig. Ben McLemore, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Massive News About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have been playing without All-Star guard Devin Booker since Christmas. He has been out with a groin injury, and the Suns have gone 7-10 in 17 games without arguably their best player. On Wednesday evening, they are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Arizona, and before the game,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Bruins May Pursue Larkin Trade If He’s On the Market

Boston Hockey Now is reporting the Boston Bruins may shift their focus to the pursuit of a deal for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin now that Bo Horvat has been traded. The Bruins, owning the NHL’s best record, were among the teams that pursued Horvat up until he was moved to the New York Islanders. They won the bidding on Horvat mostly because the Canucks liked their prospect offer (Aatu Raty) better. Also, their first-round pick is likely to be closer to the middle of the round. Other suitors for Horvat will have first-round picks near the end of the round.
BOSTON, MA

