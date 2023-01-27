Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Josh Green not in Mavericks' Monday lineup
The Dallas Mavericks did not list Josh Green in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green made a start on Saturday when Luka Doncic was nursing an ankle injury, but will move back to the bench for tonight's tilt with Doncic back in the starting five. Our...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Miami on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness. However, it's not too serious, which is why he's listed probable. Expect him to give it a go. Our models project Vincent for 7.6...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will have bench duties on Saturday after Jamal Murray was named Denver's starting guard. In a matchup versus a Philly team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince entered the day with a questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) not listed Tuesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. George missed Sunday's game due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he will enter without any designation. Expect him to give it a go, which could send Amir Coffey back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable for Denver Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Jamal Murray (injury management) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets listed Murray as questionable for Tuesday's tilt due to injury management, and have held the guard out of parts of back-to-back games for most of the season. The team is not looking at a back-to-back in this situation, though, so Murray might still suit up.
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Richardson (knee) ruled out for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson was originally deemed active after entering the day with a probable tag. Now, however, he has been ruled out of action due to left knee soreness. In 38 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship game Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is expected to play in the team's AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Kelce was a late addition to the Chiefs' injury reports this week due to back spasms, but is expected to play through the issue against the Bengals. The star tight end led the Chiefs in all receiving categories this season and would be sorely missed if he were unable to take on Cincinnati.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
