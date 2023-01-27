Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy
Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Most Welcoming Places in the World—See Which U.S. State Made the List
This year's annual Booking.com Traveler Review Awards included a list of the most welcoming places in the world for 2023. To rank the regions, Booking.com used a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews from their site. Destinations were chosen based on factors like the number of reviews for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge
A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TikTok CEO to Testify Before House Panel About App's Security and Ties to China
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 about the app's security and privacy practices and its ties to China through its parent company ByteDance, the panel's chair announced. It comes as the company's negotiations with the U.S. government over how...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF Hikes Global Growth Forecast as Inflation Cools and Household Spending Surprises
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy will grow 2.9% this year. This represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement from its previous forecast in October. However, it said that revised number would still mean a fall from an expansion of 3.4% in 2022. IMF calculations say that about 84%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
HSBC World Rugby Announces Pools for 2023 Los Angeles Sevens
Rugby is coming back to Los Angeles. The sixth stop of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season heads back to Southern California, as nations continue their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. World Rugby Sevens on Monday announced the four pools for the men's tournament, as the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says
Global bodies like the IMF need to step up and improve the framework for sovereign debt financing so that emerging market economies, like Sri Lanka, can get out of their debt distress problems faster, says the former central bank governor of Pakistan. Reza Baqir, currently the global head of sovereign...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chaos and Intrigue Reign in UK Court Fight Over Castro-Era Cuban Debt
A trial over unpaid Cuban sovereign debt enterted its second week at the UK High Court. The debt dates back to the 1980s, when Fidel Castro still ruled Cuba. If it loses, Cuba could be on the hook for billions of dollars more. Illegally recorded videos, chaotic protests and testimony...
Comments / 0