ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

France Produced 2 of the World's Oldest People: Here's What the French Do Differently to Stay Healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change

Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge

A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TikTok CEO to Testify Before House Panel About App's Security and Ties to China

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 about the app's security and privacy practices and its ties to China through its parent company ByteDance, the panel's chair announced. It comes as the company's negotiations with the U.S. government over how...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan

A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

HSBC World Rugby Announces Pools for 2023 Los Angeles Sevens

Rugby is coming back to Los Angeles. The sixth stop of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season heads back to Southern California, as nations continue their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. World Rugby Sevens on Monday announced the four pools for the men's tournament, as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chaos and Intrigue Reign in UK Court Fight Over Castro-Era Cuban Debt

A trial over unpaid Cuban sovereign debt enterted its second week at the UK High Court. The debt dates back to the 1980s, when Fidel Castro still ruled Cuba. If it loses, Cuba could be on the hook for billions of dollars more. Illegally recorded videos, chaotic protests and testimony...

Comments / 0

Community Policy